James Michel, CEO of Access Health, at a press conference on Dec. 13, 2021 Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The deadline to enroll in a health insurance plan through Access Health CT will be this Saturday, Jan. 15.

Enrollment this year has been brisk.

As of last week more than 108,690 Connecticut residents have enrolled, which is a record for Connecticut’s exchange.

Although reduced-cost plans are generally available for residents below certain income thresholds, more people currently qualify for assistance as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act, which buffed the subsidies and extended them to families earning more income than prior years.

Connecticut received $85 million over the next two years to help lower monthly premiums.

So even though the Insurance Department approved rate increases for most plans, Connecticut residents may still be able to reduce their monthly costs.

“Now is the time to enroll in health insurance through Access Health CT – and thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last year, many Connecticut residents are seeing more savings than ever before. Those who did not qualify in the past may now be eligible for significant financial help,” James Michel, CEO of Access Health CT, said. “We are here to help, and all help is free.”

Customers can choose from plans offered by Anthem Health Plans and ConnectiCare and coverage will start Feb. 1.

There are several ways to enroll in a plan either in-person, online or by phone.

To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit AccessHealthCT.com and click the Get Help page.

In addition, residents may visit any of Access Health CT’s enrollment locations or either of the Navigator partner locations.

One of the final enrollment fairs will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Whitneyville Cultural Commons, located at 1253 Whitney Avenue, Hamden

Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday — Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, January 15 from 9 a.m. to midnight.