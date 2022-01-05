Gov. Ned Lamont Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Gov. Ned Lamont was recovering Wednesday after undergoing his second hip replacement in just under one year, his spokesman said in an email.

In an afternoon statement, the governor’s spokesman, Max Reiss, said Lamont was recovering at home following a hip replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford that morning.

“The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago, however it was on the opposite hip,” Reiss said. “His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely.”

The governor had his first hip replaced on Jan. 13 of last year in an operation conducted at the same hospital.