The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is partnering with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health to offer free vaccination clinics at Foxwoods Resort & Casino every Tuesday amidst the surging Omicron variant of COVID-19.

No appointment will be required for the vaccination clinics, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Bingo Hall, with free parking available in the Rainmaker Garage. Available vaccinations include 1st dose, 2nd dose, and boosters for all eligible age groups and all guests visiting Foxwoods.

“These vaccine clinics play a pivotal role in our three-pronged approach to fighting this virus which include vaccination, masking, and testing,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said in a statement released Tuesday. “These simple steps are crucial in decreasing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. And while there is still work to do in terms of our vaccination rates – particularly in Eastern Connecticut – we are in a better place than we were a year ago thanks to partners like the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort Casino.”

Gov. Ned Lamont thanked the tribe for helping to facilitate the clinics.

“It is more important than ever for our residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as we know it will keep them out of the hospital and provide protection for them as they spend time with their families and go to work,” Lamont said in the statement. “The more locations we have to get your shots, the better, and I’m thankful for this latest accessible vaccination site.”

Lamont administration officials have urged residents to get vaccinated and to remain fully vaccinated by receiving a booster shot once every six months following their first two doses.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort Casino have continuously worked to help control the virus in Connecticut in an effort to keep community members safe,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ President and CEO. “These efforts have included rolling out industry-leading health and safety protocols across the resort to partnering with Hartford HealthCare to host one of the state’s largest mega vaccination sites earlier this year. These clinics are the next step, and we’re proud to work with Griffin Health to keep our communities healthy.”

The site will be in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing protocols and mandatory face masks. All individuals attending the clinics must always wear a mask and bring their driver’s license or non-driver photo identification card, and a copy of their vaccination card if applicable. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccination or booster.

For more details on what to expect when arriving at Foxwoods, please visit this Foxwoods vaccine clinic page online. If you have any questions about the clinic, call the state Department of Public Health at 800-203-1234.

For GPS purposes, use this address: 39 Norwich Westerly Road, Ledyard, CT 06339.