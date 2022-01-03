Sen. Will Haskell Credit: Courtesy of Good Morning Wilton

State Sen. Will Haskell has confirmed first to GOOD Morning Wilton that he will not seek re-election next November. Haskell has decided to attend law school, which he says will require his full-time attention.

“I’m really sad about it, but it feels like the right thing to do in my life at this moment, even though it’s incredibly hard to leave,” Haskell said, adding that he will still be working for constituents through the end of his term.

“I’m obviously going to continue serving the rest of this term. I’m really looking forward to a robust and busy upcoming session. Obviously with the pandemic, there are so many problems I feel still need to be worked on. So I’m not going anywhere just yet,” he said.

