Binax at-home test at a warehouse in New Britain ready for distribution to towns. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie.com

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet that 575,000 at-home COVID tests have been delivered to municipalities since Friday and 1 million more have arrived.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve received over 1 million rapid tests and will further expand distribution tomorrow morning,” Lamont said. “Schools, childcare facilities, faith-based groups, vulnerable populations and those who work with them have and will continue to receive tests.”

The home tests, which can now be used to help teachers and students return to school, will supplement the 400 testing locations across the state, according to Lamont.

The news follows last week’s announcement that a purchase of 3 million at-home tests never materialized.

Connecticut’s test positivity rate was up to 21.5% on Monday based on PCR tests and hospitalizations were up 301 since Thursday. That means there are 1,452 people in the hospital with COVID-19 – the highest number since May 2020.