They worked through the pandemic bagging our groceries, driving our buses and taking care of our health. Now the state wants to compensate these essential workers or their families for any COVID-related expenses.

The state set aside $34 million for essential workers who contracted or died from COVID-19.

Many of these workers were on the job through the pandemic before anyone was even wearing a mask.

“Health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, bus drivers, correction employees and many others who contracted COVID 19 on the job through no fault of their own,” Ed Hawthorn, president of the AFL-CIO, says.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut