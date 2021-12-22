This is not the letter we expected to be writing today. We are in the throes of a second COVID holiday season and are about to say goodbye to another year full of tears, fears, disappointment, and mourning.

There have also been joyous moments of kindness and hope, and other stories of discovery that urge us to keep going.

We want to continue to bring you all of those stories and challenges as we head into 2022 and continue providing a window into the political process – a process that has, over the past two years, become arguably less transparent.

We work hard every day to make sure you have the information you need to hold our policymakers accountable. We also tried to bring you the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and for 15 months mapped the pandemic as it spread across the state.

All of this has taken a lot of hard work from every one of our dedicated reporters, editors, analysts, and web developers.

Please join us in raising a glass to the season, to those we’ve lost, and to what we’ve learned, and to our continuing freedoms – especially an independent and free press.

And this is super important: If you can afford to do so, please consider becoming a Press Patron in support of the public service journalism we do here. It means the world to us. That support helps us continue reporting at a fast pace throughout the year. Ensuring that the latest information is available to you – on issues that impact your life – is our primary focus. You can help us fund this operation again for 2022.

Thank you for your support – to our new patrons and current. Happy Holidays and have a safe, blessed, and successful New Year in 2022!