House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora at a press conference on Dec. 17, 2021

Candelora Calls For Scrutiny of Vaccine Passport Program

House Republican leader Vincent Candelora renewed calls for public hearings Friday, saying Gov. Ned Lamont’s steps to launch a vaccine passport platform in Connecticut lacked the transparency of other states where vendor contracts were available online.  During a late-morning press conference at the state Capitol building, Candelora launched a sprawling criticism of the governor, saying…

by Hugh McQuaid

Public Health Commissioner: Omicron Could Soon Become Dominant Variant

Reported cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant in Connecticut jumped to 40 on Thursday, a steep increase of an infectious strain which public health officials predict may be the dominant form within the next few weeks. The Public Health Department released the figure as part of its weekly COVID update, which also reported another 56 deaths,…

by Hugh McQuaid

With Medical Bills Soaring, Nonprofits, Crowdfunding, Payment Plans Offer Some Debt Relief

In February, Lori Dingwell of Waterbury tested positive for COVID-19. She says she has yet to recover fully. The 53-year-old has seen her primary care physician, a neurologist, ophthalmologist, retinal specialist, infectious disease expert, and rheumatologist. After a host of scans, blood tests and “an abnormal spinal tap,” Dingwell—a member of the COVID long-hauler support…

by Sujata Srinivasan

Vaccine Passports Are Already Here

Connecticut has already begun testing a COVID vaccine passport platform, Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday, brushing off calls from the House Republican leader for legislative hearings before the state moves forward with its digital health card system. As of Monday, Connecticut residents have the ability to request a “SMART Health Card QR Code,” to verify…

by Hugh McQuaid

Lamont Doesn’t Rule It Out, But Doesn’t Plan At-Home Testing Like Other States

Connecticut has no immediate plans to join states around the country enacting programs offering residents free at-home COVID tests in an effort to mitigate spread of the disease, Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration said Tuesday.  As states experiment with policies to stifle swells of COVID-19 cases, some have turned to providing residents with at-home tests aimed…

by Hugh McQuaid

Lamont Says Yes To Passports, No To Statewide Mask Mandate

Connecticut will not follow New York’s lead and impose an indoor mask mandate on businesses without vaccine requirements, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday morning. The governor said a soon-to-be launched vaccine passport platform should make new mandates unnecessary.  New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her state’s new mandate during a press conference earlier Friday. The…

by Hugh McQuaid

U.S. Senate Votes to Overturn Biden Vaccine Mandate Despite CT Opposition

In a narrow vote Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to repeal President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine or testing mandate on some private employers. Both of Connecticut’s senators opposed the repeal.  The resolution passed the evenly-divided chamber on a close 52 to 48 vote with two Democrats, West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin and…

by Hugh McQuaid