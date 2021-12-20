Gov. Ned Lamont and members of his administration are providing a live news briefing today on the latest information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related news and information
OP-ED | I’m Fighting to Keep My Job — Why Isn’t Governor Lamont?
Mo De Carvalho Laurent says he and his co-workers are fighting for their jobs at the Hilton as wealthy developers attempt to close half the hotel to convert it into luxury condos.Keep reading
Candelora Calls For Scrutiny of Vaccine Passport Program
House Republican leader Vincent Candelora renewed calls for public hearings Friday, saying Gov. Ned Lamont’s steps to launch a vaccine passport platform in Connecticut lacked the transparency of other states where vendor contracts were available online. During a late-morning press conference at the state Capitol building, Candelora launched a sprawling criticism of the governor, saying…Keep reading
Public Health Commissioner: Omicron Could Soon Become Dominant Variant
Reported cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant in Connecticut jumped to 40 on Thursday, a steep increase of an infectious strain which public health officials predict may be the dominant form within the next few weeks. The Public Health Department released the figure as part of its weekly COVID update, which also reported another 56 deaths,…Keep reading
With Medical Bills Soaring, Nonprofits, Crowdfunding, Payment Plans Offer Some Debt Relief
In February, Lori Dingwell of Waterbury tested positive for COVID-19. She says she has yet to recover fully. The 53-year-old has seen her primary care physician, a neurologist, ophthalmologist, retinal specialist, infectious disease expert, and rheumatologist. After a host of scans, blood tests and “an abnormal spinal tap,” Dingwell—a member of the COVID long-hauler support…Keep reading
Vaccine Passports Are Already Here
Connecticut has already begun testing a COVID vaccine passport platform, Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday, brushing off calls from the House Republican leader for legislative hearings before the state moves forward with its digital health card system. As of Monday, Connecticut residents have the ability to request a “SMART Health Card QR Code,” to verify…Keep reading
Lamont Doesn’t Rule It Out, But Doesn’t Plan At-Home Testing Like Other States
Connecticut has no immediate plans to join states around the country enacting programs offering residents free at-home COVID tests in an effort to mitigate spread of the disease, Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration said Tuesday. As states experiment with policies to stifle swells of COVID-19 cases, some have turned to providing residents with at-home tests aimed…Keep reading
OP-ED | Fine, Sure, Let’s Have Vaccine Passports
Susan Bigelow worries that a voluntary passport app may not do much for our lousy emotional state — which may in turn determine our political state.Keep reading
Lamont Says Yes To Passports, No To Statewide Mask Mandate
Connecticut will not follow New York’s lead and impose an indoor mask mandate on businesses without vaccine requirements, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday morning. The governor said a soon-to-be launched vaccine passport platform should make new mandates unnecessary. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her state’s new mandate during a press conference earlier Friday. The…Keep reading
Hamden Indoor Mask Mandate Reinstated
Third case of Omicron detected too. Read more from the New Haven Independent.Keep reading
U.S. Senate Votes to Overturn Biden Vaccine Mandate Despite CT Opposition
In a narrow vote Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to repeal President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine or testing mandate on some private employers. Both of Connecticut’s senators opposed the repeal. The resolution passed the evenly-divided chamber on a close 52 to 48 vote with two Democrats, West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin and…Keep reading