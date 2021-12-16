Edith Prague, the longtime Democratic Party lawmaker and advocate for the elderly from Columbia, died Wednesday at age 96, leaving behind her a legacy of public service in elected and appointed offices, education, and social work.
An official with the Senate Democrats confirmed Prague’s death today, and immediately legislators began offering condolences and accolades for her years of dedicated service.
“Edith Prague was a dear friend of mine for nearly 40 years and I will miss her greatly,” Senate President Martin Looney said. “To say that Edith was principled and determined, loyal and energetic, would be a grave understatement. She was really just a powerhouse in so many ways. A very strong advocate for the elderly and for labor.”
Looney also described Prague as “wonderfully hard working” and “very kind.”
Prague finished up her career in her second stint as commissioner of the state Department on Aging in 2014 at the age of 88 following a stroke in February of that year that left her hospitalized for three weeks.
She told the Courant in June 2014 that she was reluctant to retire but was unable to go back to work on a full-time basis.
“My only choice is to retire or drop dead. I have to retire,” Prague told the paper. “Believe me, I don’t like it. That’s my baby – that department … Lots of people look forward to retirement, but I’m not one of them.”
Prague served as commissioner of the Department on Aging for two different governors. She served as the state Senator for District 19 from 1995 to 2013 and during that period rose to Assistant President Pro Tempore. She was a state Representative from 1982 to 1990.
Before her service in the General Assembly, Prague had worked as a licensed certified health insurance consultant, a teacher a two different schools including a stint as an interim administrative assistant at one of them, a Medical Social Worker for Natchaug Valley Community Health Agency, and also as a columnist for the Medicare Mailbox newspaper.
Prague also served on the Columbia Board of Education from 1977 to 1982.
