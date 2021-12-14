Connecticut’s Native American communities have been telling state officials they want the statue of Captain John Mason removed from the north side of the state Capitol. But for now, it will stay.

Tuesday, a commission made recommendations that still leave the fate of the statue up in the air.

“My recommendation would be that the Mason statue remains on the Capitol, but that a task force be created,” State Historian Walt Woodward said.

Woodward says that a task force should develop an interpretation of the Mason statue as well as all the statuary around the Capitol.

