Congressional district plan from 2011. Lawmakers will be working to draft a new plan this year

The Connecticut Supreme Court granted the petition from Connecticut’s bipartisan redistricting panel for more time to complete work on a map of congressional voting districts.

The Supreme Court is giving the group until 12 p.m. Dec. 21 to complete their work.

However, the court would like the commission to give them an interim report on their progress not later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The commission plans to get together next week to finish its work drawing Connecticut’s five congressional district maps to account for the increase and shift in population following last year’s Census.