Dirty used mattresses piled at a recycling site. Credit: Noel V. Baebler via Shutterstock) / Shutterstock

The numbers can perhaps be best described as astronomical. After just six years of the nation’s first statewide mattress recycling program, more than 1 million mattresses and box springs have been recycled in Connecticut. The impact has been tangible – resulting in the diversion of more than 18,000 tons of steel, foam, fibers, and wood from landfills and incineration, according to program officials.

The Mattress Recycling Council’s (MRC) 2020-21 Annual Report, submitted this fall to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, highlights the non-stop efforts of the Bye Bye Mattress program to continually grow. There’s little doubt that it’s working.

To collect mattresses discarded from residents and businesses across the state, MRC has recruited nearly 300 entities including municipal transfer stations, waste haulers, nonprofit organizations, mattress retailers, hotels, universities and hospitals to recycle through the Bye Bye Mattress initiative.

