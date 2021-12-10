Ivelisse Correa of BLM 860 Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie.com

The Department of Consumer Protection granted the extension for the Social Equity Council to give it more time to launch the application process for those who want to start a cannabis business.

The Social Equity Council voted Tuesday to request the extension and made their vote on the income and residency guidelines contingent on the extension.

“Please accept this letter as our commitment to keep the application period open for 90 days for all license types that will be selected through the first lottery,” DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull wrote. “In addition, consistent with Section 149 of RERACA, the application period for social equity applicants for a cultivator license in a disproportionately impacted area will remain open for three months.”

That means it may take a little longer for Connecticut residents to purchase cannabis from a dispensary in Connecticut, but the Social Equity Council says it wants to get this part right.

“We want to make sure everyone has the information they need to go into this business eyes wide open,” Andrea Comer, who chairs the council, said.

Comer says some members didn’t believe they’ve given impacted communities enough time to understand the program and decide whether to apply.

“The legislation had some really aggressive timelines in it,” she said. “To be able to achieve this and achieve it right there are going to be some goal posts that get missed.”

Avery Gadis, another member of the council, said he was frustrated because they keep talking about the same things at every meeting, but not moving forward in opening up the application process. He said the council can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

“No state has gotten it right, I’m not sure we’re going to get it right. We’re going to get as close as we can to getting it right,” Gadis said.