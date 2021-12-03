A reflecting pool on the grounds of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Credit: L F File / Shutterstock

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon decide to overturn its decision granting the right to an abortion at the federal level, or allow states to establish new limitations, after hearing arguments on a Mississippi law restricting the procedure.

If that happens, however, Connecticut residents will likely see little impact from the decision. That’s because a state statute passed more than 30 years ago that guarantees the right to an abortion enshrined in the Roe v. Wade decision.

But a coalition of advocates for the right to choose an abortion say Connecticut still needs to do more to reduce the barriers to sexual and reproductive health care.

