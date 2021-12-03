Imagine putting on a headset and entering a virtual 3D world where you can interact with others who are doing the same.

In other words, it’s the internet brought to life, and it’s being called the metaverse. Companies around the world are working toward this future, including Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.

We spoke to Dr. Trond Undheim, a futurist and podcaster who formerly served as director of the MIT Startup Exchange and also was a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Undheim explains what the metaverse is, potentially how far away we are from it, and what kind of implications it carries with it for state governments like Connecticut’s.