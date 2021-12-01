State employees get paid every Thursday, but on Wednesday it looked like some of them would get paid three times based on an error with the system.

“A new file was issued this afternoon correcting the error and employees should have access to their funds as normal when payroll posts on Thursday,” Tyler Van Buren, a spokesman for the state Comptroller’s office said Wednesday.

The problem was discovered early Wednesday morning.

“While payroll funds are not available until Thursday, some banks display deposits a day early. Users of those banks may see transaction activity showing duplicate deposits, followed by identical debits, equaling $0. Another transaction will then deposit the correct direct deposit amount as normal,” he added.

Van Buren apologized for any confusion, “but want to stress that everyone will receive their correct direct deposit amounts, as they would for any other pay cycle. We are investigating the root cause of the error and will engage in a thorough review to make sure that any possible anomalies are addressed, and the issue will be resolved for future pay cycles.”