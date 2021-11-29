Illustration of a COVID-19 virus variant. Credit: L. Milian / Shutterstock

Amid new concerns of a possible winter surge of the coronavirus, Connecticut’s COVID-19 test positive rate climbed above 5% to 5.25%, according to state officials.

Of the 44,045 tests administered since Friday, 2,312 have come back positive and an additional 54 people are now currently hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. A total of 354 people are in the hospital in Connecticut with the virus.

The last time Connecticut came close to a 5% positivity rate was briefly in April. The state hasn’t seen anything over 5% since last December.

However, earlier in the day Lamont urged people to take precautions, which includes getting the vaccine or getting boosted as state agencies monitor the new omicon variant.

“We have now entered the winter holiday season and still need to mask while in indoor public places, practice proper hand hygiene, get tested, and stay home if you feel sick. That cold may be more than just a cold,” Lamont said. “It is particularly important to take extra precautions when visiting with older or immune-compromised friends or family who are at higher risk from COVID.”

The infections that might have resulted from the Thanksgiving holiday are not reflected yet in the numbers.

During a midday address Monday, President Joe Biden stressed the importance of getting booster shots of the COVID vaccine for people who were initially vaccinated more than six months ago. He called it the best protection against the omicron and other variants.

“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden said. “We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists and we’re learning more every single day.”