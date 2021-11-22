Credit: Stokkete / Shutterstock

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has issued more than $19 million in fines to 101 out of 643 health care facilities subject to Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

An executive order issued by Lamont required all nursing home, assisted living facilities and residential care home employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 28.

“The fact that facilities have failed to report their compliance with EO 13F is unacceptable,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. “With the holidays and colder weather approaching, we expect cases of COVID-19 to rise in the community, which increases the chances that COVID-19 cases will rise in long-term care settings. These vaccine mandates are in place to protect not only the patients and residents in long-term care but to ensure the health and safety of staff and their families and co-workers.”

It’s a civil penalty of $5,000 per day for assisted living agencies, nursing homes, and managed residential communities. Residential care homes have to pay $500 per day for failing to report.

Aside from these 101 facilities not reporting, the Department of Public Health said that 59 facilities reported late. Officials said that 26 of those facilities were fined last with penalties totaling $221,000.

Officials did not name the facilities that were failing to report vaccine compliance.