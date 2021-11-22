Ray Dunaway will announce Monday morning that he is retiring from the station. His last day on the air will be December 24, 2021.

Ray Dunaway

Dunaway has been heard on WTIC since May 1992. Prior to that, he was at now sister station 98.1 KMBZ FM (KMBZ-FM) in Kansas

“It’s been a long, wonderful run, but having hosted morning shows since 1980, the time has come to sleep in (at least I hope I can),” said Dunaway. “I want to thank you for listening since 1992 here at WTIC. You are truly wonderful people, as are the staff here at Audacy. I can honestly say these friends are the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“We want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Ray Dunaway, who has dedicated almost 30 years of his career to 1080 WTIC News Talk,” said Stephanie Perl, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Hartford. “Ray is known as the morning man, and his iconic personality is synonymous with our station. In addition, he had a significant impact over these past 29 years with Audacy and the larger Connecticut community. Ray is a true broadcaster and we will miss him greatly. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”