Gov. Ned Lamont listens to a reporter’s question on Sept. 29, 2021. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Gov. Ned Lamont gets a 64% approval rating from the latest Morning Consult survey of the nation’s governors.

That makes Lamont the most popular Democratic governor, but not the most popular governor.

In first place was the Republican Governor of Vermont Phil Scott, followed by Massachusetts’ Gov. Charlie Baker.

Lamont placed seventh place in the overall ranking and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee was the second most popular governor with a 59 percent approval rating.

Last month, Lamont received a 53.5% percent approval rating from the 1,000 residents surveyed by Sacred Heart University. The rating is a drop from the 55.9% approval rating he received in February.

Lamont announced this month that he plans to run for re-election. He was first elected in 2018 and took office in January 2019.