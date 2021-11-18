There’s an embattled statue at the Capitol – Captain John Mason led the massacre of the Pequot Indians in 1637. Some say it needs to come down, but not everyone.

“The atrocities that were committed by John Mason at the time in today’s standards would be as was argued in there would be considered war crimes,” Wolf Jackson, an elder with the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, said.

Jackson said the statue of Mason should be removed to the Old State House.

“You’ll notice no statutes of Hitler anywhere in the world for obvious reasons. We would never want to highlight a person like that,” Jackson said.

