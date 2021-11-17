Midterm elections are a challenge for the party that holds the White House. That means the Democratic Party could have a lot to lose next year.

What will it mean for Connecticut’s all Democratic delegation?

“It could be quite devastating for the party,” Sacred Heart Political Science Professor Gary Rose says. “All the polls right now are lining up on behalf of the Republicans and Joe Biden, even though he’s not on the ticket, people nevertheless will identify today the president with the larger party.

Rose says things are looking good for the Republican Party next year.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut