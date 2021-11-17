Gov. Ned Lamont Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie.com

As Connecticut’s COVID positivity numbers tick up to its highest mark in two months, Gov. Ned Lamont said anyone who feels they are at risk of COVID should get a booster.

“I strongly urge people go get your booster shot right now,” Lamont said. “That will be an extra level of protection, not just for you but our Connecticut community. And get your kids vaccinated if they’re eligible.”

Connecticut’s positivity rate Tuesday was 4.31%.

Last month, federal regulators limited eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster to people 65 and older, along with anyone 18 and older with certain medical conditions, or people living or working in high-risk settings.

That might change this week. The New York Times reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration could rule as early as Thursday to make those boosters available to anyone age 18 and older.

“Like I said a month ago, if you think you are at risk go get a booster,” Lamont said.

Those who choose to get a booster can mix and match.

“Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster,” the CDC states on its website. “CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”

The pharmacies are largely distributing the boosters, but there are some large clinics like the one today at Conard High School in West Hartford.

“My advice to people is if you’re over 18 didn’t get a shot less than six months ago, go get a shot, we’ve got plenty of boosters for you,” Lamont said.

As of Monday, more than 440,000 booster doses have been administered in Connecticut, according to the CDC.

The Department of Public Health said more than 5-11 year olds have received their first dose of the vaccine as of last week.