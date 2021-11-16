Join us virtually for the 2021 Multimodal and Transit Summit on Monday, Nov. 22. This year’s theme is Moving Forward: Greener, Safer and Together. The 4th Annual Summit brings together local leaders, state legislators, transportation professionals, planners, engineers, construction firms, developers, students, and passionate advocates to discuss the current state, known challenges, and a sustainable future for our state’s transportation system. More info: www.ctprf.org/2021summit.
The Transport Hartford Academy's goal is to deepen residents' engagement and to support a growing group of active and informed residents who hope to shape future transportation developments.
Transport Hartford educates residents who are passionate about biking, walking, transit, and multi-modal transportation as part of a sustainable and socially just region. For Hartford to succeed and grow it has to move beyond single-occupancy vehicle travel both culturally and with well-designed infrastructure. The Transport Hartford Action Teams hope to improve the region’s economic vitality, quality of life, and environmental sustainability.Learn more about Transport Hartford Academy at the Center for Latino Progress