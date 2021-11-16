Join us virtually for the 2021 Multimodal and Transit Summit on Monday, Nov. 22. This year’s theme is Moving Forward: Greener, Safer and Together. The 4th Annual Summit brings together local leaders, state legislators, transportation professionals, planners, engineers, construction firms, developers, students, and passionate advocates to discuss the current state, known challenges, and a sustainable future for our state’s transportation system. More info: www.ctprf.org/2021summit.

