The faculty at Central Connecticut State University and some of the students used a 14-foot tall inflatable skunk to send a message to President Terrence Cheng. They wanted to let him know the faculty wants a better contract saying the proposed one stinks.

“My teachers, they give me my quality education and if you’re cutting resources to my teachers you’re hurting me as a student,” Micah Simpson of West Hartford says.

Simpson, a junior at CCSU, says the current faculty contract proposal would impact his education.

“I feel that if you’re putting stress on teachers in that way you’re making it harder on them to give our classes more attention,” Simpson says.

