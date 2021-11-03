When the polls closed Tuesday none of the information about the vote in any town was available to the public because the Secretary of the State’s results reporting website wasn’t working.

“They’ve been working all night to figure out what the problem is,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says.

Merrill says the data was entered locally, but never appeared on the public-facing website.

“We have the data. It’s safe and secure and has been uploaded but has not been able to be displayed,” Merrill says.

