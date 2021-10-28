When a student has close contact with someone with Covid-19 the state protocol is to quarantine for 10 days. That means some of Connecticut’s youngest citizens are missing out on school.

“I have a 9-year-old at home and if someone on his bus tests positive he has to miss 10 days of school he loves school,” Michael Brandon of Tolland says.

Rep. Greg Howard, R-Stonington, is also a parent of two young children and wants to see the state change its quarantine rules.

“It’s a huge burden on working families, you know when all of a sudden you have your 8-year-old or your 9-year-old who can’t be home by themselves and both parents work now they have to make arrangements for four or five work days,” Howard says.

