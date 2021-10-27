It’s a growing problem – your child is having a mental health crisis and you don’t know where to turn, or everywhere you do go there are waitlists.

“We were designed to care for 12 children and our daily census now is somewhere around 30. Every child is seen. It may take longer,” Howard Sovronsky, chief behavioral health officer at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, says.

Sovronsky says that doesn’t mean help isn’t available.

“We’re not saying don’t come to the ED, if you come to the ED you’re going to be seen,” Sovronsky says. “Understand that in our current situation it may take a while before you see somebody.”

