It’s an expensive piece of equipment, but it would allow a Willimantic woman to maintain her independence. However, the state is refusing to pay for it, calling it experimental.

“There’s a lot of my world that’s not super accessible to me because I can’t reach it or I can’t pick it up,” Carissa Decelles says.

Decelles has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a wheelchair. A robotic arm would be life-changing.

“Just being able to retrieve objects off of shelves or utilize my whole kitchen, I can’t use the whole top half of my kitchen by myself,” Decelles says.

