ACES Transportation electric school bus Credit: NBC Connecticut

ACES Transportation in North Haven is charging up Connecticut’s first full-sized electric bus and getting it ready to hit the road.

“Eventually down the road it will become something that’s charged through solar panels, totally sustainable and even the charging we can sell back to the grid,” Tim Howes, deputy executive director of ACES, says.

Howes eventually wants to change over his entire fleet to electric vehicles.

“It will be less on maintenance. You won’t spend the time filling it up. And we won’t have to inventory diesel fuel,” Howes says.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut