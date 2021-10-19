(Thom Bal via Shutterstock)

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities want cities and towns to use a portion of the nearly $700 million in federal recovery funds on regional projects.

A committee of local officials have been in discussions regarding projects that may be done on a regional scale. A decision on what projects should be funded will be made by the end of the year.

The CCM committee argues that greater investments and progress can be made by utilizing both state and municipal resources to advance recovery efforts.

“Recovery efforts should not take place in a vacuum. Enhanced collaboration by the State with municipal leaders and COGs will promote stronger money-saving recovery efforts,” Joe DeLong, CCM executive director and CEO, said.