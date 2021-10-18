Workers cleaning buds at CTPharma (CTNewsJunkie / file photo)

Connecticut’s nearly 54,000 medical marijuana patients will now be able to buy 3 ounces of cannabis monthly.

The increase, announced by the Department of Consumer Protection, is an effort to provide patients with greater access to medication for their debilitating conditions.

Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says the palliative effect will benefit some patients.

Patients had been limited to 2.5 ounces before this month.

“Patient need and cost will be a natural cap for a lot of people,” Seagull told the Medical Marijuana Board of Physicians Friday.

No action is required by prescribing physicians or patients.

“Making medication accessible to qualifying patients is a top priority and increasing the allotment is an important recognition that there are some patients who may benefit from more than 2.5 ounces a month,” Seagull said. “While cannabis growers in our state prepare for the anticipated increase in demand in the adult-use cannabis market, it’s vital that they are also able to continue to supply patients in the medical marijuana market.”

Earlier this month, DCP announced that medical marijuana patients may now access medication at any of the 18 licensed dispensary facilities throughout the state.

“This change will provide greater choice and better access to patients who rely on these products,” Seagull said. “It also provides patients more flexibility if their preferred dispensary does not have their medicine in stock.”

Previously, patients were required to register their designated dispensary facility with DCP and were permitted to purchase products only from that dispensary facility.

Dispensaries can now start delivering to patients too. That’s a way for patients to avoid longer lines, but at this point no dispensaries have started delivering.

DCP will continue to evaluate the medical marijuana market to determine if additional increases are necessary and will not lead to supply shortages.

Cannabis was approved for adult-use in June 2021. Adult-use cannabis retail sales are anticipated to begin in the state by the end of 2022, but the amount available for purchase is much more limited than the medical program.

More information about the Medical Marijuana Program is available at www.ct.gov/dcp/mmp.