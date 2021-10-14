U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is on his annual walk through Connecticut trying to stay in touch with constituents. It’s a much different approach than Connecticut’s senior Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“These walks for me are sort of a way to ground myself and make sure I’m not paying attention to the headlines which often and in fact most often are not what people in Connecticut are really caring about,” Murphy said.

Murphy was on the fourth day of his walk when we caught up with him in Guilford.

“The thing that comes up most consistently on these walks is the fact that people aren’t making enough money in order to pay their bills,” Murphy said.

