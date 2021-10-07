Gov. Ned Lamont after betting on the Yankees to beat the Blue Jays with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

The Department of Consumer Protection confirmed Wednesday that the expected Oct. 7 rollout of online gambling and sports betting will be delayed.

A delay in the publication of the memorandums of understanding in the Federal Register with the two tribes that operate the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos is to blame. The Federal Register published the Mohegan Tribal Nation’s on Sept. 15 and waited 12 days to publish the Mashantucket Pequots.

“We are still working to finalize the details of the statewide online and retail launch of sports betting, and we are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch. As such, no date has been set but we do not anticipate it to be a lengthy delay,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection, said.

Sports betting began at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun last week. DraftKings is operating the sportsbook at Foxwoods and FanDuel is operating the sportsbook at Mohegan Sun.

People can still visit the two casinos to place a bet on their favorite team, but the ability of anyone in Connecticut to place a bet from their phone or their computer will have to wait a little while longer.

The Connecticut Lottery, which teamed up with Rush Street Interactive, to operate its online and sports betting options, will also have to wait to get going.

The Connecticut Lottery is expected to operate online sports betting through Rush Street’s SugarHouse brand. It will also offer retail betting at up to 15 retail locations, including several operated by Sportech, like Sports Haven in New Haven and Bobby V’s in Windsor Locks.