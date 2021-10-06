Our new town equity reports break down raw data by race/ethnicity and neighborhood in new ways to create relevant town-level info not previously available, with maps and charts for all 169 Connecticut towns. The data are informing local-level efforts to improve wellbeing and racial equity. Download your local report here and send us your suggestions for version 2.0!
At DataHaven, our mission is to empower people to create thriving communities by collecting and ensuring access to data on well-being, equity, and quality of life. We have served Greater New Haven and Connecticut as a nonprofit organization since 1992, working with many partners to develop reports, tools, and technical assistance programs that make information more useful to local communities.
DataHaven is a partner of the National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership, National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership (NNIP), a learning network, coordinated by the Urban Institute, of independent organizations in 30 cities that share a mission to ensure all communities have access to data and the skills to use information to advance equity and well-being across neighborhoods. We are also involved in many initiatives to further the use of high-quality data at a local and statewide level.
DataHaven (Regional Data Cooperative) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and is registered as a Public Charity with the State of Connecticut. We are governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.