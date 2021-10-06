The Connecticut Intelligence Center, known as CTIC, has been serving as a hub for local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to communicate with each other since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

After 9/11, CTIC was one of many centers established nationwide to allow law enforcement agencies to share resources, expertise, and information in order to detect criminal and terrorist activity.

While the CTIC’s duties have evolved over the last 20 years, its core purpose remains the same. Adam Chiara spoke with CTIC Director Alvin Schwapp, Jr., about the center’s role in modern day law enforcement.

Schwapp says the CTIC is most effective when there is public involvement, and residents can help by reporting suspicious activities in their communities using the CT Safe Mobile Application, which can be downloaded here.