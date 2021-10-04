The number of executive branch state employees who had yet to disclose their vaccine status or consent to weekly testing was around 2,200 or 7%, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration.

The deadline to comply is at midnight, but as of 4 p.m. Monday 23,000 or 76% were fully vaccinated, 5,000 or 17% agreed to weekly testing, and 2,200 or 7% remained noncompliant.

The administration continues to expect that most of the remaining noncompliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the end of the day, and that there should be minimal impact to operations as a result.

Earlier in the day, Lamont had this to say: “I want to do everything I can. If you’re not getting vaccinated, get vaccinated and only then would be provide the testing option, but I’m not going to let that be an impediment. We’ve got to keep state government working.”

