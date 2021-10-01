A Durham doctor accused of signing fake COVID-19 exemption forms for patients voluntarily surrendered her medical license Friday.

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board suspended Dr. Sue McIntosh’s license last week. She was charged with providing fraudulent medical exemption forms through the mail.

The Department of Public Health received an anonymous complaint accusing McIntosh of providing fraudulent coronavirus vaccine exemption forms through the mail, as well as exemption forms for general vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and requirements to wear face masks, officials said.

Mcintosh was providing the exemption forms through the mail related to COVID-19 vaccines, general vaccines, COVID testing, and requirements to wear facial masks. According to the Department of Public Health, she provided these forms without ever seeing a patient and the paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

“The results of this investigation send a strong message that Dr. Mcintosh’s actions are totally unacceptable,” Acting DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. “I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents.”

The surrender of McIntosh’s license will be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank. That agency, which has been in existence since 1986, is a tool that prevents practitioners from moving state to state without disclosing disciplinary actions in other states, according to the DPH.

McIntosh’s case file may be referred to state and federal law enforcement, Dr. Juthani said.

Since she surrendered her license the hearing scheduled Oct. 5 has been canceled.

In the meantime, the Department of Public Health is combing through the exemption records for long-term care and nursing facilities in the state to make sure she didn’t sign any of those exemptions.

Any of those exemptions she may have signed involving long-term care and state workers, state contractors, and schools are invalid, according to DPH.