In this episode of the Made in America podcast, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Ari Santiago cover some hot topics surrounding Connecticut manufacturing, including workforce development, programming and support, and business expansion. The governor also discusses what we can do to keep the state’s momentum going, create stability in the economy, and attract the best talent to Connecticut.

