Online gaming and sports betting are just two weeks away and while that’s exciting for some, for others like problem gamblers, it creates a sense of dread. That’s why the state is rolling out some new problem gambling tools.

“On Oct. 7, everyone’s going to have a casino in their house,” Diana Goode, executive director of the CT Council on Problem Gambling, said.

That’s when the state lottery and the two tribal casinos will launch their online gaming and sports betting apps.

“We can confidently predict that the rate of addiction for gambling is going to rise in this state,” Declan Hill, an associate professor at the University of New Haven, said.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut