Connecticut legislators are hearing from experts on the drivers of rising health insurance premiums and options to control costs starting today (Friday, Sept. 24) at noon.

The forum is sponsored by Rep. Kerry Wood, Co-Chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.

Speakers include:

Katherine Gudiksen, PhD
The Source on Healthcare Price and Competition
UC Hastings College of Law

Laura Alexander, JD
Vice President of Policy
American Antitrust Institute

Miriam Weizenbaum, JD
Civil Division Chief
Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General

Rachael Davis, JD
Assistant Attorney General
Connecticut Office of the Attorney General

Drew Gattine, JD
Center for State Rx Drug Pricing
National Academy for State Health Policy

Sarah Emond, MPP
Chief Operating Officer
Institute for Clinical and Economic Review