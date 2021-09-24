Connecticut legislators are hearing from experts on the drivers of rising health insurance premiums and options to control costs starting today (Friday, Sept. 24) at noon.

The forum is sponsored by Rep. Kerry Wood, Co-Chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.

Speakers include:

Katherine Gudiksen, PhD

The Source on Healthcare Price and Competition

UC Hastings College of Law

Laura Alexander, JD

Vice President of Policy

American Antitrust Institute

Miriam Weizenbaum, JD

Civil Division Chief

Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General

Rachael Davis, JD

Assistant Attorney General

Connecticut Office of the Attorney General

Drew Gattine, JD

Center for State Rx Drug Pricing

National Academy for State Health Policy

Sarah Emond, MPP

Chief Operating Officer

Institute for Clinical and Economic Review