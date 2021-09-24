Connecticut legislators are hearing from experts on the drivers of rising health insurance premiums and options to control costs starting today (Friday, Sept. 24) at noon.
The forum is sponsored by Rep. Kerry Wood, Co-Chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.
Speakers include:
Katherine Gudiksen, PhD
The Source on Healthcare Price and Competition
UC Hastings College of Law
Laura Alexander, JD
Vice President of Policy
American Antitrust Institute
Miriam Weizenbaum, JD
Civil Division Chief
Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General
Rachael Davis, JD
Assistant Attorney General
Connecticut Office of the Attorney General
Drew Gattine, JD
Center for State Rx Drug Pricing
National Academy for State Health Policy
Sarah Emond, MPP
Chief Operating Officer
Institute for Clinical and Economic Review