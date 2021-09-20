There is a new obstacle to Dreamers across the U.S. and in Connecticut.

The Senate parliamentarian says immigrants cannot seek citizenship through a democratic trillion-dollar social change package.

“It’s disappointing because you’re always hoping there’s an easier way to do things,” Camila Bortolleto, of CT Students for a Dream, said.

Bortolleo was brought from Brazil to the United States by her parents when she was a child. She is one of the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents who would have found a pathway to citizenship through this measure.

