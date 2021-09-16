Foxwoods casino (CTNewsJunkie file photo)

State officials confirmed Thursday that sports betting is set to begin in Connecticut on Oct. 7.

The news follows approval last week of changes to the tribal gaming agreements by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The revisions to those agreements paved the way for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, which owns Foxwoods, and the Mohegan Tribe, which owns Mohegan Sun to move forward with the licensings process for its vendors to offer sports betting both at their casinos and online.

Foxwoods contracted with DraftKings and Mohegan contracted with FanDuel to manage their sportsbooks. The Connecticut Lottery went with Rush Street Interactive. The Department of Consumer Protection still has to issue master gaming licenses for all three vendors.

Paul Mounds, Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief of staff, confirmed Thursday that Oct. 7 would be the opening day for sports betting in Connecticut.