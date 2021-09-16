Lt. Gov. Susan Bysieiwicz and Acting Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo at the American Jobs Center in Hartford. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

The state of Connecticut added 11,100 jobs in July and 3,300 jobs in August, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That means Connecticut has added jobs consecutively for eight months. The state’s unemployment rate remains around 7.2%.

“These numbers are good and going in the right direction, especially the July job data that set another high bar for job growth,” Interim Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said. “In large part, these positive economic trends are because Connecticut’s leadership and residents are taking COVID-19 seriously.”

Economist Patrick Flaherty, Director of the CTDOL Office of Research said, the 3,300 jobs in August was a bit slower than the job growth they saw in July.

However, he said the August gains were broad based.

“The pandemic recession behaves differently than other recessions,” Flaherty said. “During the Great Recession we had a steady decline in economic activity—jobs were lost over months and took years to recover. During the pandemic, the economy just dropped off a cliff—jobs were gone overnight, but we are showing faster recovery growth as well.”

The additional federal unemployment benefits ended on Sept. 4 and was expected to drive more people into the workforce.

“Many workers are taking advantage of the current market to find new jobs; the quit rate is at a record high,” Flaherty said. “People are voluntarily leaving their jobs for other opportunities, something we didn’t see during the Great Recession recovery.”