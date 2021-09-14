Attorney General William Tong speaks to reporters during a press conference with Gov. Ned Lamont in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on June 21, 2021.

NewHavenBiz reported today that two fertility clinics and two Avon practice-management firms have agreed to settlements totaling $1.6 million with the state over alleged price-fixing and anticompetitive conduct.

The two settlements are the first of their kind in Connecticut involving anticompetitive conduct by a physician practice-management company representing multiple providers.

The two clinics that agreed to the settlements are the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services and Reproductive Medicine Associates of CT. The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services is based in Farmington, with offices in Branford, Hartford, and New London. Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut has locations in Trumbull, Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, and Harrison, NY.

Practice management firms Women’s Health USA and In Vitro Science Inc., both of Avon, represented multiple healthcare providers in contract negotiations with third-party payors, according to state Attorney General William Tong.

• Read more at NewHavenBiz