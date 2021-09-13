The primaries are Tuesday, when local towns and city voters will tackle taxes and educational leaders.

“Here in New Britain we give a lot of tax breaks to very wealthy companies, but small businesses and working people often have to pay one of the highest tax rates in the state,” Alicia Hernandez Strong says.

Strong is 25 years old and she’s running for New Britain mayor.

“The second big issue is definitely education. New Britain is second to last in terms of per pupil spending and a lot of people don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to schools,” Strong says.

Strong, a community organizer is challenging state Rep. Bobby Sanchez who co-chairs the Education Committee in the General Assembly.

What are they hearing from voters?

“A consistent message about our taxes being too high, our schools being underfunded,” Sanchez says.

Sanchez says he’s also hearing complaints about the lack of services during the pandemic.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut