We use our phones for just about everything and soon, Apple users in Connecticut will just have to open their virtual wallet to make it through TSA a bit easier.

But not all travelers are ready to embrace it.

“I feel like a physical copy is safer even though you can lose it,” Juliet Rodriguez of Hartford said.

Others are anxious to see it deployed.

“I think it’s a great idea. I’ve been waiting for it to happen for a long time. I really hope it does happen with every state,” Fire Vai of California said.

Connecticut is one of eight states to team up with Apple Wallet to allow residents to upload their drivers license or ID to their phones.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut