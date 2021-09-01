The results are in and state data shows students who attended school in-person did better academically than those who were remote or hybrid. The results won’t be held against school districts, but teachers are now looking at how they can make up the difference this school year.

“We’re not crazy to have felt this way. And we’re not crazy to have said going into the second year to think differently. Think strategically and be more honest about what works and what doesn’t,” Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association and a high school math teacher, said.

Dias said the test results released by the state Wednesday confirm what she and her colleagues already knew.

“Listen, if we want kids to be successful learners they need to be in school,” Dias said.

State test results found third through eighth-graders who were hybrid or remote fell behind in both English and math.

But Dias says it doesn’t matter where the kids are or how they got there.

“I’m incredibly confident in my colleagues’ ability to meet kids where they are and move them. That’s what we are trained to do,” she added.

