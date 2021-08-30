Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents say they have little or no confidence they’ll be able to pay next month’s rent. That’s at the same time as the U.S. Supreme court struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium. What does it mean?

Connecticut renters don’t have to worry about losing their homes tomorrow.

They have at least a month to apply for funding through Unite CT to help pay back rent.

“We are in a housing crisis. It’s really bad,” Helen McAlinden, president and CEO of Homes with Hope in Westport, said.

According to the federal government, 45,000 Connecticut residents were not caught up on rent as of August 16, while 157,000 had little or no confidence in their ability to pay rent next month.

They are racing against the clock.

“You can count me in as a supporter of us going back into a special session to address this funding need because it’s going to be critical and continual,” Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, said.

