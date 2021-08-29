They’re called breakthrough cases: vaccinated individuals getting COVID-19. And it’s happening right here in Connecticut.

There are more than 7,000 breakthrough cases and 53 deaths.

“When the vaccines were first rolled out, the push was just roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated and it will protect you,” Anthony Santella, professor of public health administration at the University of New Haven, said.

Turns out…

“They’re not a magic shield that’s going to prevent every single infection,” he said.

According to state data, 7,121 vaccinated individuals have contracted COVID-19 and 53 have died. The vaccinated deaths represent 5.8% of all COVID-19 deaths since February.

“The COVID deaths among people who are fully vaccinated is by far being driven by the over 75 population,” Santella said.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut